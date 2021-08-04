School district sends home COVID-19 waiver for parents to sign

TUCSON (KVOA) - With school starting for a number of students at some Southern Arizona school districts, one district sent a COVID-19 waiver home to parents.

The Flowing Wells Unified School District sent home that letter, stating that if parents sign it, they assume responsibility and all risks associated with the virus when they send their kids to school amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The move left parents wondering what would happen if they didn't sign it.

One parent contacted News 4 Tucson saying they didn't feel it was right that parents had to sign the waiver.

So, we did a little more digging. Turns out they don't have to.

The Flowing Wells School District sent the letter home to parents saying that the district cannot be sued if students get COVID-19 while at school. The waiver also says that students' physical attendance inside the building is voluntary.

The waiver goes on to say the schools and the district will not be responsible for any damages arising from students coming down with the virus.

A viewer contacted News 4 Tucson questioning whether parents had to sign this waiver. The answer is 'no'. A parental signature is not required.

In a statement, Flowing Wells Schools Superintendent Kevin Stoltzfus said:

"Flowing wells has asked parents to submit a waiver indicating they understand the risks associated with COVID-19 and schools, that they will comply with health protocols, and that they will not sue the district over damages due to covid-19. However, parents may choose not to sign/return this waiver at no consequence to them or their children. Their completion of the waiver would help circumvent the gap in COVID-related liability coverage by the district's insurance provider."

Flowing Wells joins TUSD and AMPI school districts.

The first day of school for all three districts begins Thursday.