Teachers, school employees prepare for in-person classes without mask mandate as cases rise

TUCSON (KVOA) - School districts are getting ready for a new year amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Doug Ducey said there will not be a mask mandate in schools in light of new guidance from the CDC strongly recommending masks in school settings indoors amid the delta variant spreading and a rise in cases.

Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams encourages parents and families to send their children to school masked up. He hopes teachers and staff do the same and he said Gov. Ducey is wrong to not give individual districts the choice to require masks

"It's dangerous," Williams said. "The local mandates should stay with the governing board members at the schools and most importantly, our public health officials. Give the local control back to our health officials and schools, let them do the business that they know how to do."

Audrey Cunneely has spent nearly three decades as an employee with TUSD. Next week she'll start another year as a health assistant at Booth Fickett K-8 Magnet School.

Cunneely has worked inside the building since the start of the pandemic.

"I don't know, many of us that have been going all this time could take too much going wrong. I wish our governor and the CDC were in alignment," Cuneely said.

Bekah Taylor teaches at Leman Academy. She doesn't believe students need masks in class when school starts next week.

"It's hard to breathe, it's hard to talk, it's hard to be understood so the social part of school is taken away," Taylor explained.

Taylor is a sixth-grade biology teacher and she is fully vaccinated.

"I will not be wearing a mask, I will however be safely social distancing at the front of my classroom," she added.

Cunneely will wear her mask and she encourages parents to have their children do the same.

"Have your child wear their mask to school. I know it's not mandated but it makes me safer and me wearing my mask makes your child safer."

Dustin Williams said he has two children under the age of 12. They can't get vaccinated at the moment.

He told us that he will send his kids to school wearing masks.