Fifth-grade class in Vail School District shuts down after three test positive for COVID

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, the Pima County Health Department shut down a fifth-grade classroom in the Vail School District due to some students testing positive for COVID-19.

The health department shut down a class at Senita Elementary, an A-plus excellence school.

Vail School District officials say it was due to three students who had confirmed COVID cases, three others were asymptomatic.

District officials say they currently have 25 active COVID-19 cases. They have 14,000 students and 2,000 employees.

The school has 672 students with 80 combined faculty and staff, offering both in-person and hybrid learning.

"My teacher was able to," Katie Griffin said. "She's just a rock star she was able to hop online and do some live lessons with her students while they are out for quarantine this week."

Superintendent John Carruth says they are taking the necessary steps to keep students and staff safe.

Something they've been doing since the start of the pandemic.

"Kids are kept together in their classes, especially when we see cases arise on campus, so they're not mixing like they would under a normal year," Carruth said. "And then we are quickly communicating with parents so they can make adjustments on their own."

The Vail superintendent wants parents to know the school, and above all, the students are safe.

He says 80% of faculty and staff are vaccinated.