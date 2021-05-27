TUSD marks last school day after unusual school year

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District is marking the end of an unprecedented school year.

Students, parents and educators are looking back on the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Whether it was due to online instruction, or learning loss, the education community has been affected in almost every way.

One local principal told News 4 Tucson that his entire teaching method changed throughout the course of remote learning, and students felt the impact.



"Kids emotionally are super stressed about this," Sabino High School Principal Russell Doty said. "And, they haven't experienced anything like this in their lifetime. None of us have."



Until March 22 of this year, 89 schools were under remote instruction.

TUSD said it will not offer hybrid learning for the next school year, however, students can attend fully in-person, or fully online.