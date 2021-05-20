How the use of technology has impacted TUSD school year

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Unified School District held a meeting on Thursday discussing the biggest takeaways from the past COVID-19 school year and what will happen next year.

Administrators said that they learned to use new technologies like Zoom to bring the community together. However, Zoom will not be used as much this upcoming school year.

TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo pointed to two main points when asked what they have learned working through the pandemic.

Relationships between teachers, students and parents have grown through technology.

He said these relationships helped teachers get their students engaged in a virtual environment. While parental relations also helped to reassure other parents who were nervous about the pandemic as a whole.

Even school leaders' ability to communicate with their families during a completely different school year has been impacted through the use of technology.

When it comes to technology Trujillo said the ability to communicate and collaborate has been strengthened with services like Zoom.

He sees it as a powerful tool moving forward that has been invaluable by allowing them to communicate often to many groups of people.

"Being able to utilize this technology for instant access to the public and to our parents and to our employees has been great," Trujillo said.

The district will be holding in person classes and will no longer offer hybrid classes.

In addition, the superintendent said that masks will continue to be required throughout summer school.

A final decision on mask use for the upcoming school year will come in late July.

They will work with the health department and watch out for CDC guidelines to make those decisions.

