Getting Answers: Can I have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time?

TUCSON (KVOA) - The flu and the Coronavirus have very similar symptoms but they are very different illnesses.

News 4 Tucson viewer, Barb wrote this question, hoping to get an answer.

"Is it possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time?"

The answer is, yes. It is possible to test positive for flu and COVID-19, at the same time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms are very similar. They said it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. The CDC advises getting tested for the flu and COVID-19. That way your diagnosis will be confirmed.

The CDC said the best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year. Flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but they will reduce your chances of getting flu. They add, when the COVID-19 vaccine is available to you, get it.

If you have a question about the Coronavirus, send it to gettinganswers@kvoa.com