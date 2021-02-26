Allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Arizona if approved

TUCSON (KVOA)- The country could soon have a third COVID-19 vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration advisors recommended the agency approve Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization. That approval could happen this weekend.

In a report on the single-shot vaccine, it was 72% effective in the U.S. and 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19.

"We anticipate approval either later today or early tomorrow," said Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ. "If it is approved, we anticipate receiving vaccine in early March, which doesn't seem like it but that could be as early as next week or the week after."

If approved, Dr. Christ said during a news conference Friday that she anticipates Arizona will receive between 50,000-60,000 doses in that first initial allocation.

She said that the vaccine will then be allocated to counties based on population.