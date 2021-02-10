How and where to register to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Cochise County

TUCSON (KVOA)- Cochise County only vaccinates Cochise County residents and workers, so where can you sign up?

The Cochise County Health Department health director Alicia Thompson said that the county received 5,400 vaccine doses this week, which is the most they have received in a single week since the vaccine rollout began.

Thompson said that the county's goal is to get the vaccine into arms within seven days of receiving it.

On the Cochise County website, it lists their partners and where you can sign up for a vaccine.

Most of the vaccine sites use the Arizona Department of Health Services portal to register [click here to register].

Benson Hospital has a separate COVID-19 vaccine waitlist you can sign up on here. You can also call (520) 586-2261 to register.

Copper Queen Community Hospital utilizes the state's registration portal to register for clinics, but you can also call these numbers for information and to be added to their waitlists:

Bisbee: 520-432-2042

Douglas: 520-364-7659

Thompson said that it is likely all the vaccine appointments for this week are filled. She recommends people look online or call for an appointment at the beginning of the week when they receive vaccine supply.