Getting Answers: Should I get the second vaccine dose?

(KVOA)- We have received several questions about the side effects of a COVID-19 vaccine and some people are debating if they should get that second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control reported the common side effects of the vaccine may include pain and swelling at the injection site, fever, chills, tiredness and headache.

The CDC reported that side effects should last no longer than one to two days and that you should get the second dose.

However, the CDC reports that people with an immediate allergic reaction like respiratory distress or anaphylaxis after the first dose should not receive additional doses.