Getting Answers: When can 65-74 year age group register for COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County?

TUCSON (KVOA)- The Arizona Department of Health Services opened COVID-19 vaccine registration to people 65 years and older at its vaccination sites. However, the Pima County Health Department's vaccine sites are currently registering people who are 75 years and older, along with law enforcement and protective services, school and childcare workers, and health care workers.

Viewers continue to ask News 4 Tucson when the PCHD will open registration to the 65-74 year age group.

PCHD director Dr. Theresa Cullen said on Thursday that they still have a ways to go vaccinating the current priority group.

"We are looking at doing some projections in terms of when we think we will be in 1B, 1D, the 65 and over," said Dr. Cullen. "Remember that is a little over our estimate, that is a little over 200,000. The number we use is 202,000 for people in there and the question everybody wants is when are we going to go."

Dr. Cullen said that they are in the process of doing some calculations and a lot of those calculations include people who still have to get that second shot.

"It will definitely be sometime in February, maybe the end of February," she said. "We thought maybe middle of March... I think it will be earlier if our vaccine distribution holds."

