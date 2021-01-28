PCHD: Pima County doing well not wasting COVID-19 vaccines

TUCSON (KVOA)- As Pima County nearly reaches 100,000 vaccinations, some viewers had questions about if any vaccines have been wasted so far.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Thursday, Pima County has ordered 140,425 doses, 94,370 total vaccines have been administered.

On Thursday, Pima County Health Department director Dr. Theresa Cullen said that the county has done a good job not wasting the vaccine. She said that they have seen very little broken vials, but they have had to throw some out.

"Our wastage as far as I can recall is under about 40 doses," she said. "So given that we have given over 100,000, 40 seems like an acceptable number. When we have wastage it is almost always at the end of the day and there may or may not be enough people around to give the vaccine to."

In almost a month of vaccinating people in Pima County, Dr. Cullen said that there were two events where there was wastage of 10 doses each. She said that the county worked with both of the organizations where it happened.

She said that it was unintentional and she has been told it won't happen again.