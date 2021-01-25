Getting Answers: Still waiting for an email to sign up for vaccine appointment

TUCSON (KVOA)- Thousands of people in Pima County have registered on the Pima County Health Department website for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Many people have contacted News 4 Tucson saying that they are still waiting for an email to schedule a vaccination date and time.

PCHD director Dr. Theresa Cullen said that as of Sunday, all the 75 plus age group appointments have been booked up to nine days out.

"Our partners have been sometimes reluctant to schedule out when they know that our vaccine allotment we know about 10 days before they are going to run out of appointments," said Dr. Cullen.

She said that right now there is no indication they are going to stop vaccinating.

As for the people who have registered and have not received an email yet, Dr. Cullen had a message for those still waiting.

"The wait people are having to wait once they submit and then they are a week or 10 days out, some of that is because of this concept of metering where we are trying to meter people going in and being able to register with the recognition that most people at the time they register want to get an appointment and if an appointment isn't available we are metering in the front," she said.

She said that more appointments will become available when the county receives more vaccines.