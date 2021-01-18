Getting Answers: Registering for COVID-19 vaccine in multiple Arizona counties

TUCSON (KVOA)- One question viewers have been asking News 4 Tucson is can they register for a COVID-19 vaccine in multiple counties to see which county location they can get the vaccine sooner?

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said that it is possible for people to register for a vaccine in multiple counties since there is no one central appointment system.

For example, AZDHS has its own registration system, while individual counties like Pima, Maricopa and Santa Cruz Counties have their own registration website.

"What we would recommend like our pods, you really need to look at what the requirements are for each individual location," said Dr. Christ. "We do have the registration link for those locations on our maps but look at the requirements. Our pods we would take anybody from any county if they are able to get an appointment."

Starting Tuesday, people who are in the 65-74 year age group can register for a vaccine on AZDHS's website. However, on some of the county registration sites, registration is not open for this age group yet.