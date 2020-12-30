Skip to Content

Getting Answers: How effective are the COVID-19 vaccines after each dose?

5:12 pm Coronavirus CoverageGetting Answers

(KVOA)- Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across Arizona and some viewers wanted to know the effectiveness of each dose.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses that are administered three weeks apart.

The vaccine is about 52% effective after the first dose and 95% effective about a week after the second dose, according to a FDA briefing document on the vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses that are given four weeks apart.

After at least 14 days after the second dose it was 94.5% effective, according to a FDA briefing document on the vaccine.

Studies are being conducted to determine how long the effectiveness of these vaccines will last.

Author Profile Photo

Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 5 p.m.

More Stories

Skip to content