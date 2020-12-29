Getting Answers: Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I have allergic reactions?New
(KVOA)- Some viewers had questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and if they can be vaccinated if they suffer from allergies.
The Centers for Disease Control reported some people have experienced severe allergic reactions after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Severe allergic reactions refer to when a person needs to be treated with an EpiPen or go to the hospital.
The CDC's recommendation for people with severe allergic reactions:
If you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine, CDC recommends that you should not get that specific vaccine. If you have had a severe allergic reaction to other vaccines or injectable therapies, you should ask your doctor if you should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your doctor will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated.
CDC recommends that people with a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medications—such as allergies to food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex—may still get vaccinated. People with a history of allergies to oral medications or a family history of severe allergic reactions, or who might have an milder allergy to vaccines (no anaphylaxis)—may also still get vaccinated.
If you have a severe allergic reaction after getting the first shot, you should not get the second shot. Your doctor may refer you to a specialist in allergies and immunology to provide more care or advice.