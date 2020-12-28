Getting Answers: How and when to get COVID-19 vaccine for 65 and older age group

TUCSON (KVOA)- As the coronavirus vaccine begins to be administered in Arizona long-term care facilities this week, some viewers who are 65 years or older and not living in a facility had questions about when they will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said that the county is following CDC recommendations and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the prioritization of different groups for vaccination.

"Those recommendations put long-term care and assisted living residents in group 1A. Additional prioritizations based on different age cutoffs remains under discussion by CDC and the ACIP. The Pima County Health Department's prioritization plan will be guided by these forthcoming recommendations," said Dr. Cullen.

As of now, the county is still in Phase 1A of administering vaccinations, which include healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents.

Adults older than 65 and adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions are in Phase 1C.

For more details regarding Pima County's vaccination plan, click here.