Getting Answers: Do you still need to wear a face mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

TUCSON (KVOA)- As the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrive in Arizona on Monday, some viewers wanted to know if they can stop wearing a face mask after they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The answer is no.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses each weeks apart and both are not 100% effective.

According to a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least 6 feet away from others."

The first vaccinations are scheduled for this Thursday in Pima County.

