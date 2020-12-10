Getting Answers: Organ donors with COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Can a person who tests positive for COVID-19 still be an organ donor?

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, the answer, for now, is no.

On the website organdonor.gov, it says "consistent with clinical guidance from the American Society of Transplantation, the Transplantation Society, and the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, the OPTN does not recommend transplantation of organs from donors known to have the virus."

"The guidance may change as more becomes known about the course and treatment of COVID-19. Donation and transplant clinicians should apply their medical judgment in instances where test results are pending at the time of organ offers."

If COVID-19 transmission from an organ donor is suspected, it must be reported to the OPTN and CDC.