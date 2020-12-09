Getting Answers: Can you get a COVID-19 vaccine if you already recovered from the virus?

TUCSON (KVOA)- Viewers have been emailing in their questions regarding getting a coronavirus vaccine when it is available in Arizona.

One viewer asked: "It is reported that people who had COVID-19 now have some immunity to the virus. Will they also be first in line with their groups to get the vaccine or will they be encouraged to wait for a later round?"

Holly Poynter from the Arizona Department of Health Services said that a previous COVID-19 positive diagnosis does not prevent a person from receiving a vaccine or hinder the vaccine's ability to work effectively.

In regards to if you have to be a permanent resident of Arizona to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Arizona. The answer is no.

"Place of permanent residence doesn't factor into whether someone can get vaccinated in Arizona and what a person's priority will be," said Poynter.

As for some viewers wondering how much this vaccine will cost, Gov. Doug Ducey announced during a coronavirus briefing that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free.