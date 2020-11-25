Getting Answers: COVID-19 and immunity

TUCSON (KVOA)- Some viewers wanted to know if they tested positive for the coronavirus, will they be immune from getting it again?

This is a question currently being studied.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its isolation guidance on August 3rd, stating that people can continue to test positive for up to three months after getting diagnosed and not be infectious to others.

The CDC stated that this does not imply a person is immune to reinfection in those three months following the infection.

There are studies looking into a variety of questions like how long immunity lasts and how much immunity a person has after being infected.

Even if a person has tested positive for COVID-19, the CDC advises to continue to wear face masks when out in public, stay at least six feet away from others not in your household and frequently wash your hands.