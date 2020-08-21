Getting Answers: COVID-19 testing in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA)- One viewer wanted to know if there were fewer tests being administered resulting in a lower number of positive cases in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services released new data Friday morning regarding testing in the state.

So far, more than 1.38 million tests have been completed in the state with 11.9% of those tests coming back positive.

ADHS reported that 11,263 tests were reported to the state yesterday.

Below is a graph showing all tests completed in Arizona by date of collection, according to the ADHS.

Project Catapult launched in early July with the goal of increasing testing capability to 60,000 tests per day by the end of August.

More testing sites have also popped up across Arizona, including saliva-based COVID-19 testing in Tucson.

