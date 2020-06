TUCSON- The Pima County Health Department released updated data Tuesday on the status of the coronavirus cases in the county.

NOTE: The graphic shows cases and deaths starting from Week 10 (3/1/20-3/7/20) through Week 24 (6/7/20-6/13/20). Recent deaths or illnesses in the last 4-7 days may not be reported yet.

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

NOTE: Illnesses in the last 4-7 days may not be reported yet.

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

NOTE: Recent deaths may not be reported yet.

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.