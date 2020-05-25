Getting Answers: Wearing contact lenses during coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises to not touch your eyes, nose and mouth to help stop the spread of germs, but what about if a person wears contacts?

This left some viewers to ask: "Should contact lens wearers take special precautions to prevent COVID-19?"

According to the CDC, it states that there is no evidence to suggest contact lens wearers are more at risk for acquiring COVID-19 than eyeglass wearers.

The CDC advises contact lens wearers should continue to practice safe contact lens wear and care hygiene habits to help prevent against transmission of any infections.

Those safe habits include washing hands with soap and water before handling lenses.

Also, when it comes to handling lenses, the CDC stated that hydrogen peroxide-based systems for cleaning, disinfecting, and storing contact lenses should be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.

In addition, the CDC advises that lenses should be handled over a clean and disinfected surface.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com.