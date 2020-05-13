Getting Answers: Guidance for gyms as they reopen

TUCSON- Governor Doug Ducey gave the green light for Arizona gyms to reopen Wednesday with some precautions and guidelines for both the gyms and the gym-goers.

The Department of Health Services provided the following recommendations for gyms:

Maintain physical distancing, to the extent possible.

Provide and require employees to wear masks when possible.

Provide access to soap and water for handwashing or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer at stations around the gym for use by employees and clients. Require employees to regularly wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

Operate with reduced occupancy and capacity based on the size of the business location with special attention to limiting areas where customers and employees can congregate.

Wipe any pens, counters, or hard surfaces between use or customer.

Implement comprehensive sanitation protocols, including sanitizing gym equipment before and after every use.

Provide disposable disinfectant wipes, cleaner, or spray so patrons can wipe down frequently touched surfaces on gym equipment.

Implement symptom screening for employees prior to the start of their shift.

Consider offering cloth face coverings to employees to wear.

Arrange waiting areas, service areas, and break rooms to provide for appropriate physical distancing and sanitize areas regularly between use.

Consider posting signs advising customers and employees of expectations and guidance.

Train all employees in the above safety actions.

Consider contactless check-ins.

Consider requiring online bookings for fitness classes and limiting the size of the class to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Arrange cardio equipment so that appropriate physical distancing can be adhered to.

Ensure adequate equipment for patrons to minimize sharing to the extent possible, or limiting use of equipment by one user at a time and cleaning and disinfecting between use.

Consider limiting gym hours to allow for proper sanitation.

Implement enhanced sanitation of locker room areas.

Require employees and patrons to clean out lockers nightly to facilitate overnight deep cleaning processes.

Consider requiring guests to provide their own towels. If this is not possible and towels must be provided: Launder items according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Use the warmest

appropriate water setting and dry items completely. Wear disposable gloves when handling used towels from guests. Do not shake used towels. Clean and disinfect bins that hold used towels according to guidance for disinfecting surfaces. After handling used towels: Remove gloves, and wash hands right away.



As for people who utilize the gym, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided these precautions to be followed:

Stay home if sick.

Stay at least 6 feet away from other patrons.

If you are at higher risk for severe illness, you should avoid visiting gyms & fitness providers. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

If possible, use touchless payment (pay without touching money, a card, or a keypad). If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer immediately after.

After leaving the gym, use hand sanitizer. When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Although gyms are allowed to reopen, that doesn't mean that the gym will reopen. Be sure to call your gym before you make the trip.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answers the questions during the 6PM newscast.