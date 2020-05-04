Getting Answers: New social distancing guidelines for pets

TUCSON- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new social distancing guidelines for pets during the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after a small number of cats and dogs reported to be infected with the coronavirus.

The CDC is now advising that pets should be treated the same as a human family member would.

The new guidelines include:

-Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household.

-Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people.

-Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least six feet from other people and animals.

-Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.

The CDC also advising that if a person is infected with the coronavirus, that person should be isolated from everyone, including pets.

