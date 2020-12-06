TUCSON (KVOA) - As cases rise across the county, international studies show different blood types could have different reactions to the coronavirus.

However some Arizona doctors say you shouldn't put too much faith in this research just yet.

A quick online search will net you a handful of studies showing promising research for those with O blood type when it comes to COVID-19.

One study from Canada says someone with O blood type could have a much harder time contracting the virus.

A different study out of Denmark said if you do catch COVID-19 with O blood type, it won't be as serious.

Dr. Matt Heinz of Tucson said there is still is not enough research to go off of yet and it' too early to make this claim.



"This is pretty preliminary stuff," Heinz said.

"The sponsor is Johns Hopkins and they even said this was not a recommendation, it needs more recommendation and we need to look into this."

Heinz is not alone.

In a blog post, Will Humble, the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said the study has not been peer-reviewed, meaning it's not smart to go off until it's further checked.

Heinz said this information could be misleading and could give a false sense of security.

"People are looking for anything to hang their hat on," Heinz said.

"People with a certain type of blood type don't need to worry. Not true. All the various blood types could suffer and could die."

He said as more research comes out, the perspective could change.

Until then Heinz said the public needs to stay cautious while the end is in sight.

The study also points to people with A blood type being more susceptible to the virus.