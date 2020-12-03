Mayor Romero, Governor Ducey at odds over handling pandemic

TUCSON - After instituting a mandatory curfew set to take effect Friday night in Tucson, Mayor Regina Romero and Governor Doug Ducey are not seeing eye to eye when it comes to handling the pandemic.

Simply put, it's a lack of communication. According to Romero, they haven't spoken since March and it's clear they have very different views on how to handle the pandemic.

When asked about statewide action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Ducey said he would not support a lockdown that would put hundreds of thousands of Arizonans out of work, much less a curfew like the mayor and council implemented in Tucson.

"I disagree with the policy, I don't think it's the right approach. If Mayor Romero wants to talk she knows where to find me and every time she has reached out she gets a call back," said Ducey.

Mayor Romero says that about three months ago her office formally requested a meeting or phone call with the governor, filling out the required paperwork, but they got no response.

She says they also put a call out to him before the curfew announcement.

"Just Monday of this week his Southern Arizona director said that the governor was too busy," said Romero.

She added that the call was intended to give the governor a heads up on their plans and ask him to join them while also offering her support for a statewide mask mandate.

On Wednesday Ducey questioned the cities ability to properly implement the curfew and make sure people follow it.

"I don't know how the mayor intends to enforce the curfew when she won't enforce the steps that are already in place," said Ducey.

Romero said that police are educating the public when they see them not adhering to public health guidance and that the Pima County health department has completed over one thousand check-ups on local establishments that have received complaints.

"This is not about a personal thing, I wish the governor had a ring tone designated for me and he could pick up," said Romero.

News4Tucson did reach out to the governor's office today for additional comment and were told to refer to his press conference for our answers.