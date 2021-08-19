Families remember loved ones lost to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Memories are all that's left for people who've lost their loved ones to COVID-19. They say it's comforting to look back on the amazing lives that their family members lived.

In this instance, it's the story of two strong women who battled adversity but were lost to the pandemic.

These photographs represent 100 years of survival.

Katherine Farkas was a talented Jewish-Romanian pianist studying at the prestigious Liszt Academy when the holocaust changed her life forever.

"She and her family were taken by, she called them the wagons, the trains, to Auschwitz," said Linda Bucyk, Katherine Farkas' daughter.

Farkas was taken to a concentration camp, but she persevered and survived long enough to see the end of the war.

She and her husband moved to the United States, and despite knowing no English, made a living and raised a family.

She spent her final years in Tucson and Phoenix.

Her daughter, Linda Bucyk, was the only person allowed to be with her when she passed away in January from COVID-19 and pneumonia.

"They allowed me to come in for one hour," Bucyk said. "And I could sit with her at a little bit of a distance and hold her hand, and talk to her."

Katherine Farkas passed away shortly before a COVID-19 vaccine was approved. It's the same unfortunate position that another family found themselves in when a single mother of four passed away around the same time.

"I sent her a message on messenger and asked her if she was ok. But she was already dead," said Natalia Navallez, Margarita Estrada's cousin.

Natalia Navallez says that the crushing moment happened just eight days after her cousin, Margarita Estrada, contracted COVID-19.

She was just 33 years old.

Navallez says she overcame whatever life threw her way, but the virus was just too much.

"Had it been available sooner, maybe she'd be here today, with her children who still need their mother," Navallez said.

Navallez and other family members are now working together to make the best future for Estrada's kids.

