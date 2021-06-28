State-run COVID-19 vaccination sites officially close

TUCSON (KVOA) - The state's COVID-19 mass vaccination sites have officially closed.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said the program ended on Monday, with the last appointments at the Gila River Arena in Glendale.

The first site opened on January 11, with the 24-7 operation at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, at a time when the vaccine was in short supply and demand was extremely high.

Vaccination efforts grew to include other sites around the state.

However, the State Farm Stadium administered the most doses among state-run sites, reaching nearly 900,000 through June 25.