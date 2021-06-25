COVID: FDA adds warning to vaccination on heart inflammation risk

(CNN) - The FDA is warning about rare cases of heart inflammation from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

On Friday, it added a note about Myocarditis and Pericarditis to fact sheets for those vaccines.

The CDC has confirmed about a quarter of the twelve hundred reported cases.

It said most of the patients are young men and adolescents who develop inflammation after the second dose.

One pediatric cardiologist tells vaccine advisors that patients seem to recover quickly.