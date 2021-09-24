CDC urges schools in Pima, Maricopa counties to mask up in light of statewide mandate ban

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that schools in Pima and Maricopa counties continue mask-wearing policies Thursday after analysis of data collected at the beginning of the academic school year suggested universal indoor masking greatly decreased the odds of a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a study released by the CDC Thursday, health officials took a closer looked at the COVID-19 cases at schools in Maricopa and Pima counties between late July through early August of 2021.

During this time, several school districts, including Tucson Unified School District, combated state policymakers over the statewide face-covering law that banned public education entities from implementing mask mandates in Arizona.

After a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled that districts that have implemented mask requirements have not yet violated the new law as if officially goes into effect Sept. 29, several districts across southern Arizona, including Catalina Foothills, Amphitheater, Marana, Flowing Wells, Douglas and Sierra Vista, joined TUSD and put in place a mask policy at the start of the academic school year.

According to the CDC's study, "county-wide 7-day case rates were 161 and 105 per 100,000 persons in Maricopa and Pima Counties, respectively" in mid-July. During this time, the CDC said "47.6% of Maricopa County residents and 59.2% of Pima County residents had received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine."

The crude analysis of the data collected showed "schools with no mask requirement were 3.7 times higher than those in schools" who started implementing masks by the first day of the academic school year. "After adjusting for potential described confounders, the odds of a school-associated COVID-19 outbreak in schools without a mask requirement were 3.5 times higher than those in schools with an early mask requirement."

At the conclusion of the study, the CDC recommended that "universal indoor masking by students, staff members, faculty, and visitors in kindergarten through grade 12 (K–12) schools, regardless of vaccination status."

“New data from Arizona schools shows what public health experts have been telling our Governor for months: universal masking keeps students learning in person," Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said. "It is irresponsible of the state government to stand in the way of local leaders making decisions that protect the health and safety of their students and staff. Until we have suppressed community spread by vaccinating more individuals, including children under 12, universal masking will continue to be a critical tool in limiting the spread of the virus in our schools.”

On Thursday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,996 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall case total to 1,078,874. The state's death toll also rose to 19,737 after reporting 10 new deaths.

To read the CDC's complete study, visit cdc.gov.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday that Arizona's population is currently 54.2 percent vaccinated.

