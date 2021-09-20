Food prices increase with continued supply chain issues

TUCSON (KVOA) - Like so many things these days, Americans are paying more at the grocery store.

The U.S. Labor Department reported last week the largest annual gain in inflation since the department started keeping track - 8.3%. That is translating to higher prices at the register, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing food prices increased 0.4% in August.

"A $50 bag now feels like it's $90," Tucson shopper, Heather Hardy, said.

There are so many factors influencing your grocery bill right now, but it all stems from supply chain issues related to the pandemic.

Meat, poultry, fish and eggs up nearly six percent over last year, and more than 1% from prices in August 2019, before the pandemic. Farmers say they are not seeing any of that increased cost turning into profit. Their prices were negotiated a year ago.

"The price increases aren't based on what they're buying the commodity from the farmer on," said Jon Post of Post Farms. "They're based on getting that product to market."

The number one problem? A shortage of truck drivers delivering to grocery stores.

"Freight is becoming a sticking point for everyone trying to get the containers across the ocean, getting the trucking across the United States," said Mark Miller, president of the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance.

Miller also said labor has been an issue. The grocery industry has had to beef up benefits to attract and keep workers.

Factory shutdowns are also impacting what your food comes in. Miller said, closures in factories in Texas and West Virginia have meant "even the manufacturers are having a difficult time getting some of the plastic containers for ketchup, for beverages."

As prices go up, some things are just harder to get. Food inflation is also hitting the restaurant industry.

"The hard-to-get things vary on nearly a weekly basis," Grant Krueger, owner of Union Public House, said. "We've had issues with base proteins, chicken breasts, chicken wings and certain cuts of seafood have become very difficult."

While Americans are still paying more for food and other goods, many economists think inflation may have peaked last month. Miller said food prices are coming down, but he said the supply chain issues still exist. In the meantime, consumers may have fewer options at the supermarket.