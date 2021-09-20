Arizona adjusts approach towards unvaccinated population

TUCSON (KVOA) - Last month. Gov. Doug Ducey named Dr. Richard Carmona the senior advisor on public health emergency preparedness.

Previously, Dr. Carmona was the 17th surgeon general of the United States. He said his focus in this position will be to change the narrative surrounding the vaccine.

To do that, he says they have to get more involved with community leaders that have a voice and push the message from both the health department and the governor's office.

Dr. Carmona says that Ducey agrees with that approach.

He said making the vaccine more accessible to everyone is a part of that. He said they want to reach these communities that are struggling to get vaccinated.

Carmona said teamwork between the University of Arizona, the Pima County Health Department and the City of Tucson made that possible in southern Arizona.

"We have mobile clinics that went out to the poor areas," said Carmona. "We went to the migrant workers, we went to the Indian reservation, every place that people would have trouble, and we brought vaccination to them."

In a statewide role, he believes the relationships he has built can have a similar effect across Arizona, keeping the state healthy, safe and open.

Most importantly, he says that as news about the virus changes and is updated, people should see it as the latest information coming out, not that health officials do not know what is going on.

Carmona stresses that getting a shot is still the best way to beat COVID-19.

"Vaccines are arguably the most significant advance of science in the history of mankind, because otherwise we would have been decimated by these diseases by now," said Carmona.

He added that there is a sense of urgency to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible and he was very happy about recent Pfizer reports showing positive effects of the vaccine in children from 5 to 11 years old.