Banner Health warns against use of Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

TUCSON (KVOA) - Banner Health is warning against using the anti-parasitic medication Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center have seen an increase in calls regarding the medication, with 10 reported in August.

In the weekly virtual press conference, Banner Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, said "Ivermection is not an FDA approved for COVID. While there are clinical trials going on at this time, there are no clear findings that have been released yet that confirm the drug is safe and effective either of treatment or prophylaxis for COVID. For this reason, this drug will not be prescribed at Banner hospitals."

The hospital has also seen a plateau in hospitalized COVID-19 cases for the past two-and-a-half weeks, but Bessel said it is a high plateau with the current surge lasting much longer than previous ones. At the moment, 25% of Banner patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with most of them unvaccinated, according to Bessel.

The hospital is forecasting a busy fall and winter, with more COVID-19 cases anticipated as well as seasonal illnesses, like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The hospital is hiring for 1000 core nursing positions as well as 537 additional positions like respiratory therapists.