With COVID-19 cases spiking, hospitals, doctors continue to rely on Arizona Surge Line

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's a critical call in a critical moment.

Since last summer, when COVID-19 cases first started climbing, the Arizona Surge Line has been the go-to resource for doctors and hospitals looking to transfer patients who need a higher level of care.

The Surge Line is especially vital in rural communities.

"Having been a rural provider in Arizona for multiple years when I worked on the reservation, that facilitation enables me as the rural provider to care for my patient, to not spend my time trying to figure out a place for that patient," Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said. "It makes the system more efficient."

"To make sure any of those hospitals in those outlying communities have that resource to be able to go to a centralized line to get patients the care they need," Arizona Hospital and Health Association President and CEO Ann-Marie Alameddin said.

In this third surge, hospitals are becoming stressed with both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

"Right now there are few transfers out of Pima County but there are transfers in," Cullen said.

"The challenge with it is currently all hospitals are really at this juncture of 95-96 percent capacity," Alameddin said. "If hospitals are full in those urban centers, those patients will need to remain in the hospitals that they currently reside."