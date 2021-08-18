Assisted living facilities prepare for Biden nursing home vaccine mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - President Biden announced Wednesday that all staff in nursing homes will have to be vaccinated in order to keep receiving federal funds.

News 4 Tucson spoke with one assisted living facility that said they were not surprised by President Biden's recent mandate and have been doing their best to be prepared during this pandemic.

"A lot of them don't leave the facility so it's going to come from family members or it's going to come from staff members. That's why Handmaker decided to hold vaccination clinics for all family members of our staff and our residents," said Steve Hunt from Handmaker Assisted Living.

Handmaker said the challenge is having enough time. Currently, they have over 200 employees with 60 percent who are currently vaccinated.

"If we had a month or two to get people vaccinated that would be great but some people don't want to get the vaccination. So I'm a little worried that they might go somewhere else to work and it leaves us at a shortage," said Hunt.

"The facilities are starting to lockdown again, I've talked to a couple of family members where one staff person gets COVID-19 they lock down a facility for 14 days," said Dana Kennedy from AARP Arizona.

Officials said this new mandate is necessary in order to move forward and keep everyone safe.

"People may be caught off guard with this but we need to do what's right in the best interest of the residents and keeping family members to be able to continue to come in," said Kennedy.