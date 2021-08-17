Positive COVID-19 cases begin to pop up at schools across Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases brought on by the delta variant, a high school in Tucson Unified School District reported a positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday, a little more than a week since starting the new school year.

In a letter to parents and staff sent out Tuesday, Tucson Unified School officials said the Pima County Health Department has been made aware of a positive case of the virus at Rincon High School.

School officials say the department is currently in the process of contract tracing and notifying those who may have been exposed to the individual, with or without a mask.

According to TUSD's COVID-19 data, Rincon High School also reported a positive case of COVID-19 between Aug. 7-13.

According to Pima County Health Department, TUSD has seen 117 cases of COVID-19 between July 20 and Aug. 17.

Of all the local districts, Vail Unified School District has seen the most positive cases with 138 during this time frame. Marana saw the third-highest total behind TUSD with 113 cases. Amphitheater followed with 74 positive cases.

Sunyside saw 41 cases, Sahuarita with 21 and Catalina Foothills School District with 14 cases.

Flowing Well, Tanque Verde and Continental districts reported less than 10 cases, individually.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.