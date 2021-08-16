Judge OKs Phoenix school district’s mask mandate citing statewide ban goes into effect Sept. 29

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Phoenix Union High School District's mask mandate policy will remain in effect after a judge at Maricopa County Superior Court ruled that the district has not yet violated the newly passed statewide face-covering ban, which officially goes into effect Sept. 29.

On July 15, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents or take COVID-19 tests. After signing House Bill 2898 into law, the governor expanded its restrictions on COVID-19 mitigation efforts as this legislation prevents schools from mandating masks for students and staff. The bill officially goes into effect on Sept. 29.

On July 30, Phoenix Union High School District became the first district to implement a mask mandate in defiance of the recently approved state law. Tucson Unified School District and several other districts followed suit and required masks while inside district facilities.

Last week, the state ban was presented to Arizona Superior Court, after one of Phoenix Union High School District's biology teachers ask the court to place a temporary restraining order on its mask policy, stating it goes against state law.

However, on Monday, the court released its ruling on the matter.

The judge ruled that the lawsuit is premature as the statewide ban is not yet in effect, allowing the school to continue its mandate. However, the court moved to not yet dismiss the lawsuit, allowing the mask ban advocates to challenge the school's policy once the new state law goes into effect.

Another lawsuit involving the statewide ban was recently filed by an education-led coalition that includes school boards, Arizona teachers unions, doctors and parents. The lawsuit, filed against the State of Arizona, hopes to rule that the new legislation is unconstitutional.

On Monday, Arizona reportedly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall case total to 976,826 cases. The death toll remained at 18,464, with no new related deaths were reported that day.

Arizona Department of Health Services also shared that Arizona's population is currently 54.2 percent vaccinated.