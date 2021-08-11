State Republicans ask Gov. Ducey to withhold funding, take legal action against school districts that mandated masks

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Twenty-six state Republicans asked Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold federal funding and take legal action against all school districts that have moved to implement mask mandates in defiance of the statewide ban on Wednesday evening, a few hours after Arizona State University announced its face cover policy for the upcoming school year.

Back on June 15, Ducey issued an executive order that prohibited public universities and community colleges from creating policies that would require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents, take COVID-19 tests or wear masks.

The governor reinforced these efforts to prevent mask mandates at schools when he signed House Bill 2898 into law on June 30, preventing schools to implement any mask mandate for their staff and students when it officially goes into effect on Sept. 28. The governor then reiterated that Arizona will maintain prohibiting mask mandates when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention reversed its guidelines for indoor mask use, pushing vaccinated individuals to wear masks and face coverings while indoors.

Despite Ducey's decision to not revisit Arizona's laws about mask mandates, several school districts, including Tucson Unified School District decided to take matters into their own hands and begin their school year requiring its students, faculty and staff to wear face coverings while indoors.

After ASU decided to also implement a mask mandate despite Ducey previously blocking a policy that would have "required unvaccinated ASU students to submit to twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask" through June 15's executive order, State Rep. Jake Hoffman and 25 other state legislators released a statement urging those school districts to rescind their mask policies.

"Under Arizona’s constitutional form of government, local governments do not have the authority or power to usurp state law simply because they disagree, yet that is precisely the kind of illegal activity in which many local governments are presently engaged. The Arizona legislature, with the Governor concurring, very intentionally enacted the laws at hand to protect Arizonans and Arizona children from the threat of government mandating them to wear a mask or be injected with a vaccine," the state Republicans said in the statement. "Additionally, the legislature very thoughtfully attached a retroactivity clause to the law, so that there would be clear and consistent application of the statute for families and children throughout Arizona."

According to the statement, the Republicans asked the governor to take the following actions:

Withhold the federal funding currently under the Governor’s management from any school district that is non-compliant with state law.

Authorize temporary Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) for all students trapped within any school district that is non-compliant with state law.

Send a notice to all families within the boundaries of a school district that is non-compliant with state law empowering them with the following information: The retroactive June 30, 2021 effective date of the law prohibiting mask mandates. The availability of the newly authorized temporary Empower Scholarship Accounts (item #2 above) and how to take advantage of them. The abundance of school choice options afforded to them by state law including, but not limited to, public school open enrollment, public school out of boundary enrollment, public charter school enrollment, Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, micro-schools, learning pods, STO scholarships, online curriculum, and home school opportunities.

Initiate legal action against any school district that is non-compliant with state law.

"Stated plainly, the legislature did its job by passing common-sense laws to protect the children and students of Arizona from anti-science mask and vaccine mandates, now we are eager to see the executive branch do its job to ensure that those laws are faithfully executed by the various levels of government within this state," the legislators said. "The blatant disregard for the State of Arizona’s authority exhibited by the non-compliant local governments is an affront to the very core of our state and nation’s form of government. A resounding message must be delivered to any local government or subdivision of the state considering defying state law—lawlessness will not be tolerated."

The statement was signed by the following state legislators - Rep. Jake Hoffman, Speaker Pro Tempore Travis Grantham, House Majority Whip Leo Biasiucci, Rep. Brenda Barton, Representative Walt Blackman, Rep. Shawnna Bolick, Rep. Judy Burges, Rep. Joseph Chaplik, Rep. John Fillmore, Rep. Mark Finchem, Rep. Steve Kaiser, Rep. Quang Nguyen, Rep. Becky Nutt, Rep. Jacqueline Parker, Rep. Beverly Pingerelli, Rep. Bret Roberts, Rep. Justin Wilmeth, Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli, Sen. Nancy Barto, Sen. Sine Kerr, Sen. David Livingston, Sen. J.D. Mesnard, Sen. Warren Petersen, Sen. Wendy Rogers, Sen. Kelly Townsend and Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

Ducey released the following statement about the situation on Aug. 4.

We expect school districts to follow the law and the law is clear the legislative intent is clear. they passed a law banning mask mandates the governor signed it. it goes into effect September 28th and it is retro active. So school districts seem to be attempting to take advantage of a perceived loophole. Gov. Doug Ducey

To see the Republican legislators' statement in its entirety, visit azleg.gov.

On Wednesday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,970 new COVID-19 cases after reporting more than 2,000 daily cases for six straight days. The state also saw six new deaths, with 53.6 percent of Arizona's overall population vaccinated.

ASU will hold its first day of classes for its Fall semester on Aug. 19.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.