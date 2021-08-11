ASU will require masks in all classrooms for upcoming school year, defying statewide ban

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona State University announced that it will require the use of masks in the classroom this upcoming school year Wednesday, defying Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order and a recently signed state law that prohibits mask mandates.

Back on June 15, Ducey issued an executive order that prohibited public universities and community colleges from creating policies that would require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents, take COVID-19 tests or wear masks. The governor issued the order in response to an ASU's policy that would have "required unvaccinated students to submit to twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask," citing it was a "bad policy" that has "no basis in public health.”

The governor reinforced these efforts to prevent mask mandates at schools when he signed House Bill 2898 into law, preventing schools to implement any mask mandate for their staff and students when it officially goes into effect Sept. 28.

Amid another case surge in Arizona prompted by the delta variant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its mask guidelines, ASU officials decided to implement a Face Cover Policy.

While the new policy states that "ASU strongly recommends that everyone wear a face cover when inside a university building," the school says it will require face coverings in certain settings, including "all classrooms and teaching or research labs."

BREAKING: @ASU will require face coverings in *certain* situations... Like being in a classroom.https://t.co/ziPW1WJf3z — Ricky Vazquez (@rickvaz) August 11, 2021

The university also included that masks are required in "close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible," listing the following settings as examples of close-quarter environments.

All ASU clinical programs and centers that serve the general public, such as the ASU Health Centers, Child Development Laboratory, and Counselor Training Center (the “Programs”), whether on- or off-campus.

Meeting rooms, workshop, design or production studios, and other indoor settings where social distancing is not possible.

All other indoor areas designated by posted signage.

Crowded outdoor settings or activities that involve sustained close contact wtih other people

In the policy update, the school also shared that it strongly recommends its students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,970 new COVID-19 cases after reporting more than 2,000 daily cases for six straight days. The state also saw six new deaths, with 53.6 percent of Arizona's overall population vaccinated.

ASU will hold its first day of classes for its Fall semester on Aug. 19.

