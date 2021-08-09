UArizona urges masks and vaccinations heading into fall

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona is urging students and staff to mask up and get vaccinated heading into the fall semester.

The UArizona Reentry Task Force held a press conference Monday to announce COVID-19 policies for the new school year.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we realized this variant was taking hold and was going to be disruptive in our environment," said Task Force Director, Dr. Richard Carmona.

UArizona officials are using several strategies to mitigate the spread of the new delta variant this fall.

"I want to be clear, I expect everyone to wear masks indoors," UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins said.

The university is strongly urging people to mask up and get vaccinated, but officials say their hands are tied by the state law prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates.

"The ideal would be that we could require everyone to be vaccinated," Robbins said. "We could require everyone to be vaccinated, we could require everyone to cover their face, we could require many things that other places are doing that we cannot do here because of state law."

The layered approach to mitigating the virus includes beefing up ventilation across campus.

Thousands of MERV-13 filters have been installed in offices and classrooms. The university will also continue its surveillance program, testing students and staff, tracing contacts and monitoring wastewater on campus.

Students are happy to be back on campus but know things could change quickly.

"It's just a day-by-day thing and you just have to trust yourself to wear a mask and get vaccinated," said law student, Brooke Rehbein. "You can't really control other people."

The task force has discussed what would happen if the delta variant causes a surge in cases on campus.

Robbins said they feel confident at the moment to resume full in-person classes. But there are still two weeks before school starts Aug. 23 and a lot could happen in that time.

Robbins says the vaccine is crucial to keep campus open.

"With this delta variant, we're probably needing to be in that 85 plus percent to get that herd immunity," he said. "So the real push, the real key is going to be to get as many people as possible vaccinated."