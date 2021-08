Banner Health: Hospitals have seen 95% increase in COVID-19 patients since July 1

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel held a conference Tuesday to discuss concerns over the COVID-19 delta variant.

This comes after seeing a 95 percent increase in patients since July 1 and a 300 percent increase in ventilator use.

Dr. Bessel also said a large number of people being hospitalized are unvaccinated, urging students to wear masks at school per the CDC guidelines.