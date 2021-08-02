Sahuarita, Marana Unified School Districts start class

TUCSON (KVOA) - Students in Sahuarita and Marana Unified School Districts started class Monday. What is making this year different is having students and teachers in the classroom.

Both school districts say they are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Both districts are offering remote learning programs, but so far few students are enrolled. With most students returning to in-person learning, that makes it difficult to social distance in the classroom. The CDC calls for three feet between students.

"We're implementing the mitigation strategies to the greatest extent possible, making every effort, good faith effort, to be cognizant of the importance of distancing and creating separation and creating an environment that's conducive to learning," said Sahuarita Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Manuel Valenzuela.

Marana Unified School District is recommending students and teachers wear masks inside, regardless of vaccination status.

"We're doing the best that we can within the classroom settings," said Alli Benjamin, Director of Public Relations for MUSD. "Our administration is following the CDC guidelines, and we are recommending students and teachers wear masks regardless of vaccination status when they are in classrooms though. Of course, we cannot mandate that."

Benjamin is referring to the law passed by Governor Doug Ducey, banning mask mandates in classrooms.

Monday, Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman, tweeted, calling the law "reckless and short-sided."

She goes on to tweet "we must take every necessary precaution to protect student health and safety in those classrooms and ensure minimal disruption to learning."