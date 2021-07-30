PCHD updates COVID-19 quarantine guidance amid rise of delta variant cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Health Department updated its quarantine guidelines Friday afternoon, a few days after the Center of Disease Control and Prevention recommended for all individuals to wear a mask indoors in response to the rising cases of COVID-19 throughout the United States.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced that they have updated their mask guidelines citing the change to new evidence on the B.1.617.2 variant. Included in those guidelines recommended, "for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission." In addition, the CDC said, "fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result."

The following day, PCHD shared that they implemented a health advisory, recommending all Pima County residents wear masks in public indoor settings whether your vaccinated or not.

To further expand and clarify its recommendations for Pima County in regards to the delta variant, PCHD shared the following quarantine guidance to its residents.

PCHD strongly recommends that individuals who have COVID-19, or who have been exposed to COVID-19 through close contact with a COVID-19 case, stay home and away from others. Symptoms of COVID-19 can be mild, and it is possible for individuals without any symptoms to unknowingly spread the highly contagious disease. PCHD strongly recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status if six feet of physical distancing can't be maintained. If you have been identified as a contact to an individual(s) who has COVID-19, PCHD and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) strongly recommends that you should stay home and away from others if you are NOT vaccinated until one of the following sets of criteria are met: CRITERIA 1 At least 10 days have passed after your last known exposure to a person with COVID-19; AND You remain symptom free for that 10-day period. CRITERIA 2 At least 7 days have passed after your last known exposure to a person with COVID-19; AND The exposed person has tested negative for COVID-19 and the test was collected within 48 hours of planned quarantine discontinuation; AND You remain symptom free for that seven-day period. If you are fully vaccinated and symptom free, you do not need to quarantine. However, it is recommended that you receive a COVID-19 test 3-5 days after exposure and continue to wear a mask. A person exposed to COVID-19 may develop symptoms after being exposed. PCHD will follow up to see how the contact is doing, and may recommend they stay home longer. Even if a person meets either above criteria, they should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, continue consistent mask wearing and practice physically distancing for 14 days past their last exposure. If a person meets either criteria above, that person would no longer need to stay home or quarantine. What is a close contact? The CDC: The definition of a close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period. The definition of a close contact applies regardless of whether either person was wearing a mask.

On Friday, Pima County reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's overall total to 120,075. With no new related deaths reported that day, the death toll remained at 2,458.

The state also reported that 48.3 percent of people in Pima County are vaccinated for COVID-19.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.