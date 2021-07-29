Banner Health becomes first private employer in Arizona to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - Banner Health employees will be mandated to get the Coronavirus vaccine this fall.

The leading health official in Pima County applauds the move. The deadline for all Banner Health employees to get their COVID-19 shots with limited exceptions is Nov. 1.

The health care organization becomes among the first in Arizona to require the vaccine.

"It is a very great move and it's the first sign of serious business when it comes to public health I have seen yet in this state," Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs, an epidemiologist said.

"I totally understand why Banner has made that decision," Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said. "Over the years, everywhere I have worked has required flu vaccination unless you have an exemption. So, for me as a health care worker, there's always been an expectation that I will use whatever tools are available to me to protect the public who I am interacting with."

"In Arizona, there has been legislation that's blocking private employers from requiring their employees to be vaccinated, but there is a very clear exception if you are a health care institution," Arizona College of Law Professor Tara Sklar said.

Skalr specializes in health law.

"We're not concerned as long as there are reasonable accommodations for people who cannot get the vaccine or religious beliefs," Deborah Burger, the president of National Nurses United said.

Skalr thinks this decision could lead to other hospitals doing the same.

"Other health care entities that may be on the fence about whether or not they should do something like that, this could set an example that could have a real impact in increasing the number of folks who are vaccinated," she said.

Banner Health is the largest private employer in the state of Arizona with roughly 52,000 employees.

News 4 Tucson has received statements from both Carondelet Health and Northwest Healthcare regarding its stance on making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for their employees.

"We are not requiring employees to receive vaccinations while the vaccinations are still under an emergency use authorization," a spokesperson with Carondelet Health said.

"We remain consistent in following CDC guidelines, which do not require healthcare providers to be vaccinated," Northwest Healthcare said. "Currently, while Northwest Healthcare has not made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory, many of our caregivers have chosen and are continuing to choose to be vaccinated."