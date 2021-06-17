Only on 4: White House Doctor gives exclusive interview talking about the delta variant in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Delta variant of the coronavirus has many in the medical community concerned since it is 60% more transmissible than the original.

As the month of June has gone on, we are seeing a higher percentage of Delta variant cases here in the US.

News 4 Tucson was able to get an exclusive interview with Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House Vaccination Coordinator, to talk about this new variant.

Dr. Choucair said, "In late May, 2.7% of the cases where the Delta variant in early June we are already nationally at 9.3%"

The higher the vaccination rate, the more immune a community is to the new variant.

News 4 Tucson asked Dr. Choucair if Arizona's vaccination/immunization rate is high enough to combat the variant.

"What we know is the higher the vaccination rates the less likely you're going to give an opportunity for the virus to grow and be transmissible so we know that in Arizona a lot of people have gotten vaccinated and thank you for that," Dr. Choucair responded.

Specifically in Pima County, we have had one case of the Delta variant so far, but if there is a strain to worry about, Pima County Health director Dr. Theresa Cullen said this is the one.

Dr. Cullen said, "As I look forward and I look to what could put us in a situation where we would have to re-heighten our concern it is the Delta variant"

Dr. Choucair and Dr. Cullen are not for forcing vaccinations. They want to make sure that everyone is aware of the new threat and can make their own informed decisions.