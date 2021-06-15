UArizona cannot mandate students to get COVID-19 vaccine under Ducey’s latest executive order

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The University of Arizona will not be allowed to require its students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Tuesday geared to protect access to Arizona's public universities.

Back in May, News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink reported that the Arizona Board of Regents and UArizona administration discussed the COVID-19 vaccination policy. University officials initially said they were considering making the vaccine mandatory for students, faculty and staff.

However, after Arizona State University implemented a new policy that requires unvaccinated students to wear a mask and take two COVID-19 tests a week, Ducey enacted a new executive order Tuesday that halted those talks.

Through this new executive order, universities and community colleges are prohibited from creating a policy that would require students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or submit COVID-19 vaccination documents.

In addition, this executive order says that "students also cannot be mandated to be tested or wear masks in order to participate in learning."

“The vaccine works, and we encourage Arizonans to take it. But it is a choice and we need to keep it that way,” Ducey said. “Public education is a public right, and taxpayers are paying for it. We need to make our public universities available for students to return to learning. They have already missed out on too much learning. From K-12 to higher education, Arizona is supporting in-person learning.”

The new executive order did include exemptions for students participating in medical or clinical training.

In addition, the order does not stop Arizona's public universities and community colleges from continuing to promote and providing opportunities for individuals to get tested, vaccinated or voluntarily use masks.

To view the executive order in its entirety, visit azgovernor.gov.