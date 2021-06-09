Eight zip codes in Pima County reach herd immunity

TUCSON (KVOA) - Vaccination rates in a growing number of neighborhoods throughout Pima County have crossed the threshold for herd immunity.

So what does this mean for the county as a whole reaching herd immunity in Pima County?

According to the Pima County Health Department, eight zip codes have reached the 70 percent or greater threshold for those fully vaccinated 18 and up.

"I'd love to hit that 70 percent goal by July 4th but we're going to continue working whether we get that or not," AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said

Christ said the Arizona Department of Health Services hopes to continue educating the public on the vaccine in an effort to get Arizona to herd immunity.

"Historically Arizona has had pockets of vaccine hesitancy even before COVID-19," Christ said. "So I think that kind of set a baseline. We've been seeing declining vaccination rates in Arizona, so that may play a role in it."

While some areas in our state may have high vaccination rates, Dr. Matt Heinz says it's going to take the entire region to get herd immunity.

"We're definitely still seeing (COVID) patients," Heinz said. "I'm seeing them personally, but we're not seeing, you know on any given night it would've been regularly half my patients with COVID."