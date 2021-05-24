United Airlines offers vaccinated customers chance to win a year of travel, free flights

(CNN) - United Airlines is the latest company to offer vaccine incentives.

The airline says vaccinated customers have the chance to win a year's worth of travel.

From now through June 22, any member of United's Mileage Plus Loyalty program can upload proof of vaccination on the company's website or app.

Thirty people will win roundtrip flights for two anywhere in the world.

Five lucky people can win the grand prize of free travel for a whole year.

Other companies are giving free donuts and gift cards to get more people vaccinated.

Some states are trying to improve their vaccination rate by giving away millions of dollars in a special lottery.