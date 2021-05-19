Fry’s Food Store will not require mask use starting Thursday after Kroger updates policy

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucsonans will soon no longer be required to wear a mask when shopping at a Fry's Food Store after The Kroger Family Companies' announced Wednesday that it will officially lift its mask requirement on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on mask use, giving fully vaccinated people the OK to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Under the CDC's new guidance, fully vaccinated individuals would only be required to wear masks when on "planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling."

Shortly after the announcement, companies such as Target, Walmart and Starbucks, began lifting their mask requirements at their stores across the United States.

On Wednesday, Kroger joined the fray, announcing that it will allow fully vaccinated customers and employees to not wear masks on May 20 at its stores, plants, distribution centers and offices.

Stores under Kroger's ownership include Kroger, Ralphs, Dillons, Smith's, King Soopers, Fry's, QFC, City Market, Owen's, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker's, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Mariano's and Fred Meyer.

"We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of

thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement," Kroger said in a statement. "Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect."

Under the updated policy, nonvaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask. However, nonvaccinated customers are simply requested to continue to wear a mask.

In addition, employees who work in the pharmacy and clinic will be required to continue wearing a mask.

For more information, visit thekrogerco.com.